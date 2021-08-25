1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: At 4 a.m. a Light breeze Sprang up from the North and continued throughout the day. Under all drawing sail. Lat. 37.47 Long. 45.00. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallon, Remains on board 4016. Exp. Provisions, 37 lbs. Pork, 3 1/2 gals. Whiskey, 3 1/2 gals. Vinegar, 3 1/2 Gals. Beans.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and went to the market, returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.45, thermometer 88.3, wind calm, clouds 3. The steamer Illinois got off at half past 8 having taken on board 300 tons of coal by the men were working all night. Lucia very fretful gave her Bile and Cham. Al every two hours. Opened a barrel of flour and one half barrel of Graham flour, both damaged slightly.
1904: Gov. William Sherman Jennings appointed William F. Maloney supervisor of registration.
1906: El Centro Asturiano established a branch in Key West. The society had one of the finest hospitals in Havana.
1906: H.G. Fulford was fire xhief of Key West. The six companies were: Monroe Engine Company No. 2, J.J. Albury foreman; Sunny South Engine Company No. 3, George G. McDonald, foreman; Hook and Ladder Company No. 1, W.S. Baker, foreman; Lightning Hose Company No. 1, H.L. Bethel Forman; Enterprise Hose Company No. 2, F. Albury, foreman and Tiger Hose Company No. 3, F. Russell, foreman.
1925: Mr. Cummings was named manager of the new First Title and Abstract Company.1939: The large airplane hangar on Pan American Airways landing field was sold to Albert O. Cleare, who took it apart and moved it. The ticket office was sold to Charles Ogden, who moved it to another location.
1953: The 11th case of polio was reported and the first death of the year occurred when 6-year-old Graydon Menendez died in Miami’s Children’s Variety Hospital.
1968: Harry L. Sawyer Sr. was named one of the Top 10 Police Officers in the United States by the American Police Association.