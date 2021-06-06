1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:40 a.m. barometer 29.56, thermometer 85.5, wind south 1, clouds 7. The ship Diadem came in during the night and the U.S. Propeller Dispatch went to sea last evening. The Florida got in about 7 a.m. Bought a new coat of Shaffer and paid for it $7.00. The wreckers came up in the forenoon and I took their statements for the purpose of drawing the libel. The steamer Isabel came in early and got letter from G.R. Potter and Solicitor of the Treasury. Matilda got a letter from Mother and Fielding Patterson who has got a situation as clerk in the Navy Department at $1,200 per annum. Alexander Patterson went to Havana in the Isabel to purchase provisions for the USS Potomac. A nice rain fell about noon.
1914: The mayor of Key West was Dr. J.N. Fogarty and the members of the board of aldermen were H.J. Sawyer, J.F. Roberts, Arthur Sheppard, D.L. Cash, J.R. Valdez, Norberg Thompson and Arthur Gomez. The officers of the city were: C.S. Williams, city clerk; C.J. Curry, auditor; E.M. Semple, attorney; Charles Curtis, treasurer; A.E. Curry, police justice; W.A. Carey, assessor; Eugene L. Albury, collector of revenues; E.L. Pierce, street commissioner; J.N. Collins, sexton; Dr. S.D.W. Light, health officer; Joseph Stickney, sanitary inspector; H.T. Roberts, supervisor of registration and S.O. Johnson, meat inspector. The members of the police department were: Whitemore J. Gardner, chief; Cleveland Elwood, captain; Roland Curry, special police; James W. Albury, jailer; W.A. Baker, stock police and patrolmen Arnold Albury, Henry W. Albury, John Cates Jr., Cleveland Dillon, Stanley Baker, Alfred P. Knowles, W. Beauman Key, Albert N. Roberts, James W. Fisher, Leroy Torres, John A. Roker, Arthur S. Ingraham, Eugene F. Thompson, William H. Gandolfo, John Pent, Edward Albury, J.J. Kirschenbaum and James Hopkins.
1943: Memorial services were held for Frank L. Spencer, the first Key West inductee to die in World War II, at the Fleming Street Methodist Church. He was killed in North Africa on April 23.
1956: The school board named the new elementary school on United Street the May Sands Elementary School. Miss Sands began as a teacher at Harris School in 1909 and taught at Russell Hall and Division Street School where she stayed until she retired in 1952 after 44 1/2 years teaching.
1992: El Salvador United Methodist Church disbanded after 115 years.