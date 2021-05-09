1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Woke at 3 and rose at 4 and went to market. Walked on the beach and returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.46, thermometer 83, wind south 1, clouds 3. Write to Livingston to know why he does not send the Law magazine. Wrote a letter of recommendation for Philip H.W. Fontane and a letter of introduction to Mother. Also one for Fielding Patterson and wrote to the Secretary of the Treasury for blank enrolment accounts. About 2 p.m. the wind came round gradually to the northwest and blows a moderate breeze making it pleasant, it did the same yesterday evening. Gave Fernando Moreno an order to send for a keg of lard by the steamer Florida.
1868: Henry Albury was appointed Postmaster of Key West.
1926: The Right Reverend Cameron Mann, Bishop of South Florida, consecrated St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
1929: Congressman M. Alfred Michaelson of Chicago was found not guilty in Federal Courton charges of smuggling and transporting intoxicating liquors. The Congressman’s brother-in-law claimed the two trunks with the liquors was his and had been included with Congressman’s baggage which was given a free pass-through customs.
1931: The Church at 717 Simonton St., which has been under the jurisdiction of the Wesleyan Methodist of England, became a Presbyterian Church. Reverend Alfred de Barritt, who was pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, resigned from that church to take the new position. The Wesleyans could not afford to send another pastor to Key West from the Bahamas.
1958: Henry K. Otto’s Western Auto Associates Store at the corner of Duval and Angela Street held its grand opening.
1969: Key West High School baseball team defeated Lakeland 3-0 to win the State Class A Championship played in Lakeland.
1980: The world premiere was held of “Assassination: Kill Castro” at the Cobb Cinema Twin Theater. The movie was a partially fictionalized version of Captain Tony Tarracino’s life.
1999: Stephan J. Sosinski, a former publisher of the Key West Citizen from 1989 to 1992, was named the new editor.