1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, Dec. 24 At 4 p.m. spoke the French Brig — 50 days from Bordeaux, bound to Havana, Point Jaccos in sight — Bore away along shore, and at Day Light spoke the American Schooner Laurel of and from Boston bound to New Orleans, at Meridian the Moro Castle was in sight, made preparations for going into Port. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 110 Gallons, Remains on Board 4527 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 60 lbs. Pork, 50 lbs. Bread. 3 1/2 Gls. Beans, 3 3/4 Gls. Rum.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 9:30 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 59, wind north by east 2, clouds 3. The sun shines with but little warmth when I first came down I was so cold that I could not write with comfort so I walked about. Wrote to P. Williams enclosing $5.00 for Richardson’s warrant, and to the sewing machine men enclosing one gold dollar which with the one I sent them for silk. I want them to send small machine needles with them, Messes Luther Tucker and Sons, Albany, N.Y. for Cultivator, 1857 and Illustrated Annual Register of Rural Affairs enclosing $1.00, Messes Harper and Brothers, Franklin Square, N.Y. enclosing $5.00 for their new weekly, called Journal of Civilization, and to C.L. Derby, Actuary of C.A.A., No. 348 Broadway, N.Y., enclosing $15.00 for subscribed to Harper, Putnam, Knickerbocker magazines and to Saturday Night and Godey Lady’s book. The New Orleans and New York underwriters have made claim on the residue of the proceed of ship Isaac Allerton’s cargo and the Judge says that he will retain the funds in court until they can make the adjustment and that the services of the Captain are not wanted longer and allowed him $150.00 per month and $10.00 per week board for the time he has been here and Captain Baldwin goes in the steamer Isabel.
1936: Pena’s Garden of Roses held its grand opening. It was located on an alley off Thomas Street behind the Monroe County Court House. It became Key West’s favored “watering hole” in the days before World War II.