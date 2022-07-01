1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, July 1st While last at Havanna an American Sloop arrived at that Port which had been robbed off Port Canasi by a Drogger; altho’ I was certain of not finding the Vessel, I was desirous of using every exertion to that end and I therefore sent the Cutter in to examine the Port, but she saw nothing but two or three small Vessels apparently loading. These, I was determined to know more about. Latter part pleasant off Point Yacos. Lat. 23.13 N. On the Sick List 1. Expenditure of Water 97 Gallons, Remains on Board 5009 Gallons.
1858: The Fort Jefferson Lighthouse was first lighted.
1926: Buses replaced the electric streetcars.
1932: The Key West Citizen, in a front-page editorial, reported to the citizens of the Key West that the paper was retrenching because of lost income due to the Great Depression.
1952: Capt. A.E. Buckley relieved Capt. E.H. Eldredge as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.
1953: Victor Lang, owner of the Southern Cross Hotel, was named acting Key West city manager.
1963: Rear Adm. Louis J. Kirn relieved Rear Adm. R. Y. McElroy Jr. as Commander Naval Base Key West.
1963: Tom O. Watkins was sworn in as the first Public Defender for Monroe County.
1982: The U.S. Supreme Court denied the State of Florida’s claim to 25% of the Spanish treasure from the Nuestra Senora de Atocha that was found and raised by Mel Fisher.
1983: Capt. James B. Best relieved Capt. Tom W. Brown as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.