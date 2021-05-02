1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4 and went to the market then walked round by the Fort but the tide was so high that I crossed the Key at Simonton’s Road. At 7:45 a.m. barometer 29.51, thermometer 83, wind east southeast 3, clouds 4. The brig Tavenier got in from New York. Tried the case of C.M. Johnson vs. barque Alma and the judge decreed from the bench $4,000.00 salvage. Mr. McChesney at work on the piano and I remained at home till late and then went down to get a piece of cloth to replace some of the old strips on the piano. A box with some things for the children from their grandmother came in the Tavernier. Went to Alexander Patterson’s after tea where Matilda and Charlotte played.
1898: Stephen Crane arrived in Key West as a reporter for the New York World.
1904: The Key West Board of Alderman passed an ordinance making it unlawful to “to spit, throw hulls or other litter on the streets or in public buildings.”
1944: The Democratic Primary, which was the defacto election for the county offices, was held. The winners were: Bernie Papy, state representative; Berlin Sawyer, sheriff; Howard Wilson, tax collector; Harry Dongo, clerk of criminal court; Dr. F.S. Carbonell, school board; E.C. Gomez , county commission; Frank Bentley, county commission; Clarence Higgs, county commission; Maxio Valdez, county commission and Harry Harris, county commission.
1946: Gulf Oil Company began construction of a distribution center on the water at the north end of Duval Street.
1950: Bernie C. Papy was re-elected state representative by a majority of 624 votes.
1955: Key West resident Tennessee Williams was given the Pulitzer Prize for his Broadway hit “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”