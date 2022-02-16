1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond. Could get no water to bathe. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 76.5, wind southeast 2, clouds 7. The steamer Tennessee came in yesterday from Aspinwall and Greytown about 10a.m. Walker is still fighting and it is said all right but I doubt it. She coaled and got off about 3 a.m. Governor Bigler of California is on board.
1908: Rodef Shalom Synagogue, on the corner of Southard and Simonton streets, was dedicated.
1931: The portion of the Over-Sea Highway on Key Vacas opened. Cars could travel by road to No Name Key, then by ferry to Key Vacas, then by road to Grassy Key where the ferry would go to Lower Matecumbe Key, then to the mainland via the Card Sound bridge.
1936: Nelson English Park was dedicated. The main speaker was Alex Johnson. The park was named for Nelson English, the first African American Postmaster of Key West. The Welters Cornet Band provided music for the ceremony.
1938: A small group, headed by Joe Allen and Earl Adams, submitted an application for a charter to start a chapter of the Junior Chamber of Commerce.
1962: Mayor C.B. Harvey dedicated Mallory Square Community Center.
1963: Fire destroyed the William Curry Sons building on Front Street. The giant, two-story, frame building was considered a priceless historical landmark that had been built after the Great Fire of 1886.
1969: Congressman Dante Fascell was the speaker at the dedication of the Teen Center on South Roosevelt.
1973: The military accepted the offer from the City of Key West giving all returning Vietnam prisoners of war a one- week vacation in Key West with their families.
1976: Norton Thomton, fishing near the Western Sambo, caught a world-record, 90-pound kingfish.
1998: Key West was looking at a proposed law to phase out short-term rentals over the next four years, except in gated communities and some downtown neighborhoods.