1828: William Pinckney, Collector of Customs, completed a census and reported a population of 421.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 and walked to the salt ponds, returned home and took a shower bath. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.56, thermometer 71, wind north northeast 2, clouds 2. Mailed a letter to R.S. Millis, Editor of Musical World, with $2.00 for a subscription for 1856. Also to Dix and Edwards $1.00 for the Schoolfellow magazine. Returned Francis Watlington’s claim with the certificate from the Clerk of Court. Tried the case of Simeon Frow vs. bark Balaklava and cargo. The steamer Isabel came in. Paid $1.00 for cleaning the well and $.38 for vegetables.
1893: In 1892, the Key West Custom House collected $827,147.79 in import duties. This was more than was collected in the rest of Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
1893: The Key West City Directory for 1893 reported the population of the city was 23,000.
1910: Col. W.H. Towles commenced erecting a new slaughterhouse of wood with a concrete floor at the ocean end of White Street. The old slaughterhouse was destroyed by the Hurricane of 1909.
1948: President Harry S Truman arrived in Key West from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. For the next eight days, he rested before returning to Washington.
1951: Secretary of the Navy Francis Matthews was the principal speaker at the official opening and dedication ceremony of the East Martello Tower for use as a museum and art gallery by the Key West Art & Historical Society.
1954: President Dwight Eisenhower nominated Paul E. Albury to be postmaster at Tavernier.
1971: Four Cuban fishing vessels were seized and their crews arrested near the Dry Tortugas. They were charged with fishing inside U.S. territorial waters.
1976: The Monroe County Commission approved pay raises for 16 employees. The county had more than 300 people on the payroll, including 144 funded under the CETA program.
1983: Key West resident Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tennessee Williams was found dead in his hotel in Manhattan. The death was ruled accidental.