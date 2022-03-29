1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, March 29th Having completed the duties enjoined upon me by the Honourable Secretary of the Navy, we at 6 a.m. unmoored and made Sail out of the River, the Wind from the S & E which compelled us to beat out, kept the Cutter ahead Sounding. The Course and Sounding as per Subjoined Table.
1839: L. Windsor Smith was named Postmaster of Key West.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m barometer 29.50, thermometer 76, wind northwest 1, clouds 4 with hazy. Read papers. The wind backed to the west southwest.
1906: A sudden storm, with heavy rains and winds up to 60 mph, hit the island. Some boats were damaged, and two cigar factories were damaged by water after windows were blown out.
1906: After 14 days of testing, the DeForrest wireless telegraph was accepted by the U.S. Navy. The stations in the system were at Key West, Pensacola, San Juan, Porto Rico, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Colon, Panama.
1938: The new Overseas Highway, using the railroad bridges from Lower Matecumbe to Big Pine Key, opened.
1955: Albert Bosa revived the Comparsas dancers. They held rehearsals at the Cuban Club.
1964: Former President Harry S Truman dedicated a bridge at Duck Key, which was named for him.
1974: The Key West Naval Station was closed in an emotion-packed ceremony in front of the Headquarters Building 124. Rear Adm. John H. Maurer ordered his flag hauled down, ending 151 years of operations at the station.
1975: The new east and west wings of the Monroe County Library, 700 Fleming St., were dedicated. The speaker was Ralph Renick, News Director of WTVJ Television. Tennessee Williams, for whom the new auditorium was named, also attended.