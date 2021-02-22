1821: The United States Senate ratified the treaty with Spain and Florida became a U.S. Territory.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.36, thermometer 71.5, wind northwest 2, clouds 2. The steamer Isabel got in last night about 1. Got papers. Senator Stephen Mallory sent me the two volumes of U.S. Astronomical Expedition. P. Williams sent me back Francis Watlington’s claim for a Land Warrant because it did not have a certificate from the Clerk of Circuit Court that the magistrate was duly commissioned. Got the certificate and enclosed it back. Got costs in case of State of Steamer Florida vs. J.P. Smith, $11.05 from Smith. Captain Palmer and W. Turner Patterson, son of Colonel William T. Patterson of New York came in the Isabel. After tea Matilda, Hatty and I went to Alexander Patterson’s and heard Turner play a number of old airs on the flute which he plays well.
1895: There were 119 vessels engaged in sponge fishing. Each vessel carried four to five skiffs that were fished by a two-man crew. The vessels made two-month trips three to four times a year. If the weather and water conditions were satisfactory, a sponger could make a good living.
1906: Stock Island and Key West were joined for the first time by the new 12-foot roadway built for the Florida East Coast Railroad.
1917: Polk’s Key West city directory for 1917/1918 listed 80 grocery stores in the city.
1946: Boy Scouts of troops 50, 51 and 52 left for three-day camping trip to the old Civilian Conservation Corps camp on West Summerland Key. This was the first time the Scouts used the West Summerland Key site.
1949: Work of rebuilding and redecorating of the Little White House, used by President Harry S Truman, was competed. The work cost about $60,000.
1953: Former U.S. Navy Commander Lee H. Goddard was named acting postmaster of Key West to replace Hollon Bervaldi, who retired after a 39-year career with the post office.
1971: The Key West Tree Commission was created by the city commission.