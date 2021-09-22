1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Steady breezes and pleasant weather. I allow for a trifling Current to the South and East. But on our getting a little farther to the Southward I shall make an allowance for a Westerly Current which takes a Westerly direction at Cape Blanco and runs with considerable rapidity. Lat. 25.48 Long. 18.16. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 110 Gallons, Remains on board 5390 Gallons. Exp. Provisions, 156 lb. Bread, 54 lbs. Pork, 4 gls. Whiskey, 3 1/2 gls. Vinegar, 3 1/2 gls. Beans.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and went to Mead’s Pond saw several ducks but they soon flew out. Shot at some godwits thought there were two ducks in the upper part of the pond and killed one. Went to Linn’s Pond where two ducks flew out while I was creeping up. A flock of 15 Godwits flew over my head and around the pond. I killed three Godwits. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.42, thermometer 84, clam, clouds 8 with haze. I was at the auction for some time. Drew up a claim for bounty land for Richard Roberts. Did not write on the libel. At 4 p.m. barometer 29.38, thermometer 85.5, calm, clouds 6 with haze. George Allen came by and tried to start the Sewing Machine and got it to work little but it will not work as it should.
1968: Formal ceremonies consecrating the ground on United Street where the new B’nai Zion Synagogue was built were held by Rabbi Nathan Zwitman.
1973: Willard M. Albury, a native of Key West, died in Fort Lauderdale at 88. He had served on the school board and city commission before becoming mayor of Key West in 1937. He served as mayor until 1945, when he resigned to become superintendent of schools. He left the schools in 1950 to be become administrator of Monroe General Hospital, from which he retired in 1958.
1976: Gov. Reuben Askew named Ervin Higgs as Monroe County Property Appraiser after Joe Allen was elected state representative and resigned, effective Sept. 30. Higgs was unopposed in the Democratic primary for the office.
1978: Harry Knight, Monroe County Tax Collector, was elected president of the Florida Tax Collector’s Association.
1994: Key West’s “Good Will Ambassador” William “Bill” Kroll died at 89. He originated the Conch Tour Train, which began operating on Jan. 18, 1958. He sold the train to Wometco Enterprises in 1972.