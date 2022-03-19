1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks, Tuesday, March 19th Pleasant Weather. At 11 a.m., weighed and stood to Sea in the company with Brig Aurilla, Brig Galen, Brig Neptune’s Barge and Schooner Sampson bound to different ports. Mr. Warner, U. S. Commercial Agent at Havanna, a passenger for Key West. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board 3750 Gallons. Exp. of Provisions 160 lbs. Bread, 80 lbs. Beef, 80 lbs. Vegetables, 4 Gls. Spirits.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Overslept myself and did not go to walk. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 75.5, wind northwest 1, clouds 6. Read Putnam’s magazine.
1898: The USS Oregon left San Francisco Bay on a 16,000-mile voyage around South America to join the Atlantic Fleet in Key West.
1929: The annual convention of the Florida Sheriff’s Association opened at the La Concha Hotel. Sheriff Cleveland Niles presented the key to the city to President Bob Baker.
1949: President Harry S Truman left for Washington after a two-week vacation at the Little White House.
1953: Southern Bell Telephone Company installed its 6,000th phone on the Key West switchboard.
1953: A plan for the protection of the Key deer was agreed upon in Washington, D.C. by Congressman Bill Lantaff, officials of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and representatives of the Wildlife Federation.
1972: The Sportsmen Inn Motel at 3820 North Roosevelt Boulevard opened for business.
1987: The waste energy plant, built by Montenay for Key West, was dedicated. The plant, designed to burn garbage to make electricity, was unsuccessful and later closed.
1994: A Chalk Airline seaplane taking off from Key West Harbor crashed, killing the two pilots, the only people on the plane.