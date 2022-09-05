1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Thursday, September 5th No important event this day, wind light and variable. Lat. 30.40 N. Long. 41.45 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3511 1/4 Gallon. Exp. of Provisions, 161 lbs. Bread, 80 lbs. Beef, 34 lbs. Flour, 18 lbs. Raisins, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.

1861: Major William H. French issued an order that all male citizens of the island must take an oath of allegiance to the United States within 60 days, or they would be removed from Key West.