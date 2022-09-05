1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Thursday, September 5th No important event this day, wind light and variable. Lat. 30.40 N. Long. 41.45 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3511 1/4 Gallon. Exp. of Provisions, 161 lbs. Bread, 80 lbs. Beef, 34 lbs. Flour, 18 lbs. Raisins, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.
1861: Major William H. French issued an order that all male citizens of the island must take an oath of allegiance to the United States within 60 days, or they would be removed from Key West.
1898: Comm. P.P. Gilmore relieved Comm. J.M. Forsyth as Commandant of the Naval Station.
1900: The case of the bark South American, which wrecked on French Reef, was heard in federal court. The vessel with a cargo of mahogany was lost. The salvors were awarded a fee of $11,925.
1974: Robert C. Sowers Jr. took over as publisher of The Key West Citizen under the paper’s new owner, Thomson Newspapers Inc.
1978: Regina McMahen received her badge and gun after completing the Florida Police Academy, becoming the first woman officer on the Key West Police force.
1982: Furniture finisher magnate Homer Fromby sold Little Munson Island for $1.25 million to Charles and Alexis Kohn.