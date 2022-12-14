Today in Keys HIstory

The old Custom House, replaced in 1888.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before the sun. Schooners Florida and Henry Clay and the Sloop Hyder Aly went up to the reef this morning. The Schooner Mayflower will sail tomorrow and I am anxious to go in her with Brother if I can get the money to pay my expenses. I asked Robert Stanard to loan me some this morning but he says that he has little by him and that he cannot tell how his affairs stand until after the arrival of Porter from Charleston, who is expected every moment. I am anxious, as Brother requires someone to attend to him as his situation prevents him from attending to his business. After dinner read Paul Clifford. Wind east southeast. Weather warm.

1875: Episcopal Bishop John Freeman Young called a meeting to organize St. Peter’s Church and Father J.L. Steele was appointed the first rector.