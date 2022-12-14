Today in Keys HIstory

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before the sun. Schooners Florida and Henry Clay and the Sloop Hyder Aly went up to the reef this morning. The Schooner Mayflower will sail tomorrow and I am anxious to go in her with Brother if I can get the money to pay my expenses. I asked Robert Stanard to loan me some this morning but he says that he has little by him and that he cannot tell how his affairs stand until after the arrival of Porter from Charleston, who is expected every moment. I am anxious, as Brother requires someone to attend to him as his situation prevents him from attending to his business. After dinner read Paul Clifford. Wind east southeast. Weather warm.
1875: Episcopal Bishop John Freeman Young called a meeting to organize St. Peter’s Church and Father J.L. Steele was appointed the first rector.
1888: The contract for the Custom House at the end of Whitehead Street was awarded. The structure was completed at a cost of $107,955.96 and occupied the later part of 1891.
1899: The city was rapidly filling with strangers and tourists. The season was expected to be a good one.
1905: George W. Allen was reappointed Collector of Customs for the Key West District.
1932: Carl Bervaldi resigned as chairman of the board of county commissioners, and the board elected Norberg Thompson to fill the unexpired term. Bervaldi continued to serve as commissioner.
1954: Dr. Enrique Rodriguez died at 87. He was born in Havana and studied medicine at the University of Barcelona. He came to Key West in 1903.
1956: National Airlines made its first flight with the 44-passenger Convair using the recently completed 4,800-foot runway and was greeted by city, county and U.S. Navy officials. Later, about 30 Key Westers were given a 20-minute flight over the city.
1977: Gov. Reubin Askew named David Kirwan Circuit Court judge to replace Gabriel Mazzeo, who resigned.