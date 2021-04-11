1833: Alexander Patterson was named Postmaster of Key West.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:20 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 77, wind northeast 3, clouds 1 with hazy. The schooner Dart came down from the reef. The ship Pocahontas is on shore on Sombrero Reef loaded with salt. The Captain hesitated to employ the wreckers and consented only on the ground that they would go to New Orleans. He said he was here about 15 years ago. Read papers.
1898: William Curry Son’s electrical company had a contract to install electric lights in the Monroe County Courthouse on Whitehead Street.
1901: N.M. George on the yacht Privateer fishing in the Bahia Honda channel landed a tarpon that weighed 213 pounds and measured 7 feet, 2 inches in length and 46 inches around.
1907: Dr. Robert J. Perry died in New York at 68. He was a native of Tennessee and served a mayor of Key West from 1881 to 1882 and again from 1891 to 1895. He also served as state representative and superintendent of public instruction for Monroe County.
1949: Secretary of National Defense Louis Johnson left after two days of meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
1950: President Gonzalez Videla of Chile arrived at Boca Chica on President Harry S Truman’s plane, the Independence, and was taken to the Little White House for a night’s rest.
1951: Elliott Roosevelt, son of the late president, bought 1 1/2 acres of land in Marathon for $35,000. He planned to build a home and motel on the property that stretched from the Overseas Highway to Florida Bay.
1964: Charter Boat Capt. Douglas Trevor and his son Edward, who served as mate, were killed by 17-year-old Roger Foster who had chartered the boat. The Trevors bodies were never found, and Foster pleaded insanity and after treatment he was tried for murder in 1977 and sentenced to prison.