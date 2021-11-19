Today in Keys HIstory

1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Fresh Trade Winds, but they are so far from the Northward that it is impossible to carry a Press of Canvas. We are however making great progress in our passage. Lat. 11.2 Long. 27.43. On the Sick List 1. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on board 3785 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 20 lbs. Flour, 38 lbs. Bread, 56 lbs. Pork, 3 1/2 Gls. Beans, 4 1/2 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bath. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 75, wind northeast 3, clouds 4. Filed the libel against the ship Lady Arbella and most of the morning I was aboard the brig Darien looking at the getting out of the Prima Donna a yacht of about 20 tons Asa Tift sent out. She is a very pretty boat and must sail fast. P.m. Read papers. After tea Matilda and I went to Alexander Patterson’s.
1895: The Key West sponge schooner Shamrock sank off St. Marin’s Key, and six of the 14 men crew were lost.
1924: The cornerstone of the new St. Peter’s Episcopal Church was laid by The Rev. Cameron Mann, bishop of Episcopal Diocese of South Florida.
1952: Monroe County became the owner of the Key West International Airport when the deed of sale was filed. The county paid Key West Improvement, Inc., $150,000 for the property. The deed had a restriction that should the property ever be used for anything other than a public airport, the property would revert to Key West Improvement.
1963: In the run-off city election, Kemit Lewin was elected mayor and Charles R. Pritchard, Henry B. Lee III, and Robert A. Dion were elected to join Harry F. Knight, who was elected in the primary, on the city commission.
1983: The Lady Dolphins volleyball team from Marathon High School won the 1983 Class AAA Florida State Championship.
1985: Hurricane Kate passed Key West with winds of 100 mph, causing power outages and downed trees.
1985: Key West native Stepin Fetchit, pioneering Black actor, died in Hollywood. He was born in Key West as Lincoln Perry.