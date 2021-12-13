1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Thursday, Dec. 13. On the Sick List 3. Expenditure of Water [not given] Gallons Remains on board [not given] Gallons. Exp. Provisions 24 lbs. Bread, 4 1/2 Gls. Whiskey.
1847: Philip J. Fontaine was elected Mayor of Key West. He also served as mayor from 1840 to 1841 and 1842 to 1844.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond and on my return there was two Mallards in the small hole by the road, I suppose they were there when I went up but did not fly. I could have shot them easily. Went into Linn’s Pond but there is scarcely any water in it. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.66, thermometer 78, wind east 2, clouds 5. At intervals heavy banks of clouds pass over and a few drops of rains fell for a minute or two. Read papers. Major John Sanders called.
1934: The Federal Emergence Recovery Office announced the internationally known poet and writer Robert Frost would spend the winter in Key West.
1954: TV star Ed Sullivan and his wife were guests at the Casa Marina Hotel.
1981: The Fisherman’s Cafe on Caroline Street, long a favorite subject of the artists of Key West, was saved and moved to Mallory Square where it stands today.
1985: The Key West Board of Realtors celebrated its 25th anniversary at its annual installation and awards dinner at the Casa Marina. Special awards were given to quarter of century members Edward B. Knight and Grace L. Langley.
1989: The Fish and Wildlife Service reopened the public comment period on the proposal to list the Lower Keys Rabbit as an endangered species.