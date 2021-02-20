Today in Keys History Feb. 20

Capt. Jimmy Albright, left, with Ted Williams at a Tarpon Rodeo in 1960.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1856: William Hackley, 50-year-old married attorney, recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.44, thermometer 69, wind southeast 3, clouds 2. Read Law Register. P.m. read Household Words. Broke my steel spectacles and took the glasses to Walberg to put them in a silver frame which I have had for some years.

1900: The Key West Elks Club was established.

1940: The U.S. Navy announced that a contract had been awarded to construct a new auxiliary seaplane base at Trumbo Point. Worked began in early March.

1941: Mayor Willard M. Albury recommended, and the City Commission approved, installation of parking meters on some city streets.

1948: President Harry S Truman arrived from Washington, D.C. and rested in the Florida Keys overnight before leaving for Puerto Rico.

1960: The Ted Williams-Key West Tarpon Rodeo fishing tournament was opened by Mayor Delio Cobo and the baseball great.

1966: The Winn Dixie supermarket in Searstown shopping center had its grand-opening celebration.1967: Judge J.Y. Porter died at 57.

1967: David Wolkowsky began construction of the Pier House Motel.

1967: Fausto’s opened their new grocery store on Fleming Street. For six months, the store had been closed after a disastrous fire.

