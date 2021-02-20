1856: William Hackley, 50-year-old married attorney, recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.44, thermometer 69, wind southeast 3, clouds 2. Read Law Register. P.m. read Household Words. Broke my steel spectacles and took the glasses to Walberg to put them in a silver frame which I have had for some years.
1900: The Key West Elks Club was established.
1940: The U.S. Navy announced that a contract had been awarded to construct a new auxiliary seaplane base at Trumbo Point. Worked began in early March.
1941: Mayor Willard M. Albury recommended, and the City Commission approved, installation of parking meters on some city streets.
1948: President Harry S Truman arrived from Washington, D.C. and rested in the Florida Keys overnight before leaving for Puerto Rico.
1960: The Ted Williams-Key West Tarpon Rodeo fishing tournament was opened by Mayor Delio Cobo and the baseball great.
1966: The Winn Dixie supermarket in Searstown shopping center had its grand-opening celebration.1967: Judge J.Y. Porter died at 57.
1967: David Wolkowsky began construction of the Pier House Motel.
1967: Fausto’s opened their new grocery store on Fleming Street. For six months, the store had been closed after a disastrous fire.