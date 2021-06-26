1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.56, thermometer 86, wind east southeast 1, clouds 4. Read papers. The USS Susquehanna went to sea about noon bound to Gibraltar leaving the USS Merimack whose engine is disabled and has to put into Boston to repair instead of repairing to Southampton. Lucia was slightly croupy and I was much disturbed during the night and felt badly this morning. Gave medicine and she is better this morning.
1894: Walter C. Maloney Jr. died at 55. A Florida native he served in the Confederate Army during the Civil War. He served as mayor of Key West from 1889 to 1891. He was also tax collector/assessor for Key West and Monroe County Attorney.
1914: Dr. J.Y. Porter, the State of Florida Health Officer, had his office at 417 Duval St.
1934: Arthur Gomez was re-elected state senator over William Albury. Also re-elected was Bernie C. Papy as state representative and Nathan C. Niles as a county commissioner.
1936: Judge Jeptha Vining Harris, of the Criminal Court of Record, died at 71.
1948: Harold Martin, governor of the Florida Kiwanis District, presented the charter to James M. Calloway, president of the new Key West Kiwanis Club.
1977: Florida’s Attorney General Robert Shevin and members of the Florida Keys Community College board broke the ground for the $3 million Fine Art Center.
1979: Ed Felton, co-owner of the A & B Fish Company and the A & B Lobster House, was installed as the 27th president of the Southeastern Fisheries Association at the groups convention.
1980: Art McKee Jr. died at 69. He was one of the first men to gain fame for finding sunken Spanish treasure in the water of the Florida Keys. He founded the Museum of Sunken Treasure on Plantation Key.