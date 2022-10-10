1868: Carlos M. De Cespedes started a revolution on his estate near the city of Bayamo. This was crushed by the Spanish government which led to the first mass Cuban migration to Key West and the establishment of the hand-roll Cuban cigar business in Key West using the clear leaf Cuban tobacco.

1879: The following were winners in the city election: L.W. Bethel, mayor; William Richardson, clerk; Joseph Fagan, marshall; William H. Williams, tax collector and William Curry, treasurer. The commissioners were Robert Gabriel, W.S. Thimon, S.S. Curry, E.O. Gwynn Jr., H.W. Johnson, L.W. Pierce, W.J. Curry, Samuel S. Filor and Jeremiah Forgarty.