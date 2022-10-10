1868: Carlos M. De Cespedes started a revolution on his estate near the city of Bayamo. This was crushed by the Spanish government which led to the first mass Cuban migration to Key West and the establishment of the hand-roll Cuban cigar business in Key West using the clear leaf Cuban tobacco.
1879: The following were winners in the city election: L.W. Bethel, mayor; William Richardson, clerk; Joseph Fagan, marshall; William H. Williams, tax collector and William Curry, treasurer. The commissioners were Robert Gabriel, W.S. Thimon, S.S. Curry, E.O. Gwynn Jr., H.W. Johnson, L.W. Pierce, W.J. Curry, Samuel S. Filor and Jeremiah Forgarty.
1882: In city elections held this date the following were declared winners: William McClintock, mayor; Mason S. Moreno, clerk; Charles Curry, treasurer; Philip Grillon, marshal; William N. Watson, tax collector; and city commissioners M.J. Thimon, Frank Adams Jr., W.H. Williams, Jeremiah Fogarty, L. Farregiosa, R.A. Monsalvatge, George H. Curry, Samuel Filor and Richard Curry.
1883: In the city election held this date the following were declared the winners: R.A. Monsalvatge, mayor; Mason S. Moreno, city clerk; Charles Curry, treasurer; William N. Watson, tax collector; James W. Roberts, marshall; and commissioners James J. Jones, John Richardson, L. Farregiosa, Charles R. Adams and M.J. Thimon.
1911: The Cuban Community celebrated the anniversary of the Cuban Revolution with a parade, ball at the Cuban Club and dedication of Mercedes Hospital for the poor. The hospital was in the former home of Edwardo Gato, who donated it in memory of his wife Mercedes.
1924: A grand pageant and parade was held for the dedication of the new San Carlos building on Duval. The parade contained many beautiful floats including a replica of the Battleship Maine.
1932: Dr. Domingo Mendez Capote, former vice president of Cuba, was the principal speaker at the celebration of “El Grito de Yara” held at the city cemetery.
1936: After unveiling a plague memorializing Jose Marti at the San Carlos, officials and member of Cuban Navy led by the Cuban Marine Band marched to the Battleship Maine plot in the cemetery where a brief ceremony was held.