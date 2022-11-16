Today in Keys History

An Air Sunshine plane.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose with the sun and studied a case until court time. The jury found for the plaintiff in the case of Mathew Furlong. The case of the Territory of Florida vs. Norman Sherwood for the murder of John Wilson on the 5 day of July last by shooting with a pistol loaded with buckshot came on today. The prisoner being anxious for trial did not make use of his right of peremptory challenge to the full extent allowed by law. I was requested by the Judge James Webb to take down the evidence in the case and did so. The trail was protracted till near two. I left the courthouse before the jury retired. The jury brought in a verdict of guilty. The Sloop Brilliant of Groton, Captain Mason Packer, arrived this morning from New York in ballast she has come out to be a regular wrecking vessel on the Florida Reef. After dinner took a nap and read Stewart. After tea played euchre with Captain Henry A. Barclay against George Weaver and Captain Joseph Swiler. Went to bed about half past nine. Wind north northeast weather cool and pleasant.

1927: The Monroe County, the first of the ferries to be used on the water gap in the first Overseas Highway, was launched in Jacksonville.