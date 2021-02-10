1763: Florida came under British control. The last of the Keys’ native people left for Havana with the Spanish.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:40 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:40 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 70, wind north northeast 3, clouds 8. Wrote to Mother. Sent Bryd the January number of the Water Cure Journal. Mailed a letter from Matilda to Miss M.C. Bright, Pensacola and to Mrs. Ann Adams, Baltimore care of Reverend C.C. Adams. The steamer Isabel got in about 4:30. The Steamer Florida left about 9 p.m.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 6:30, dressed, practiced awhile, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, wrote two letters, dressed, went to Moffat’s, to Curry’s store, to Laura’s, Mr. O. Grillon took one of my photos, also Walter Curry went to Mrs. Fosberg’s, Laura with me, then to Laura’s, to Mrs. Sewell’s, back to Laura’s, stayed there all evening.
1957: Former President Harry S Truman arrived at the Olney Inn at Islamorada. He remained until Feb. 25, with a trip to Key West on Feb. 23 to speak at a benefit for his Presidential Library.
1959: Kerr-McGee Drilling Company, of Morgan City, Louisiana, began testing for oil strata in an area 14 miles northwest of Key West.
1963: The first masses were held in the temporary church building of St. Bede’s Catholic Church at 2700 Flagler Ave.
1964: Ground was broken for the 20-acre, $1 million Searstown shopping center on North Roosevelt.
1964: Southern Bell Telephone Company opened its new building on Simonton Street.
1971: The final “official” 1970 Census figures for Key West showed a population of 29,312.
1975: The interior of the Old Island Inn on Simonton Street was destroyed by fire. Ernest Hemingway stayed in the building on his first visit to Key West.
1995: Rear Adm. William Leahy, Commander of the 7th Coast Guard District, presented the U.S. Coast Guard Unit Commendation to the Coast Guard Group Key West for its work during the Cuban refugee exodus of 1994.