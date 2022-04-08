1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, April 8th At 12:30 discovered two small Schooners under the Land, one in chase of the other, Bore away in chase of both of them and shortly discovered one to be a Cruiser, made our [identification] Number which was answered by that of the U. S. Schooner Revenge, Lt. Commander Hammersly, who came on board, stood for the Moro and at Sun Set parted company with the Revenge going into the Havanna. At Day Light found ourselves off the Saddle Hill. Boarded this day the American Schooner [name not given] — from Thompsons Island for Havanna, the American Sloop Charles from New Orleans for Bristol R. I., the American Schooner Maria from St. Jago and Cuba for Plymouth, and two Spanish Schooners. Lat. 23.23 N. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 76 Gallons, Remains on Board 3571 Gallons
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.53.5, thermometer 76, wind southeast 5, clouds 9. Bought 10 pairs of blankets from Charles Tift at $3.00 per pair. Sold Mr. Cullin of St. Louis my Gutta Percha walking cane for $2.75 the same I paid for it. Read papers.
1898: Chief Gunner’s Mate Oscar Johnson, a 31-year-old native of Sweden, was asphyxiated while in a diving suit examining the hull of the USS Newport. He was buried in the Battleship Maine Plot in the Key West City Cemetery.
1928: Pauline and Ernest Hemingway arrived in Key West for the first time on the Peninsular & Occidental steamship from Havana.
1945: Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin W. Demeritt received word from the War Department that their son, Ray E., who had been reported missing 10 months before when he bailed out of his plane over France, had died of his wounds.
1949: The Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson and the Joint Chiefs of Staff met at the Little White House. Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, was in Key West recovering from a serious illness and so the Chief and their deputies flew to Key West for the meeting. The Chiefs and Secretary met for three days.
1988: The City Commission, sitting as Board of Adjustment, approved plans to rebuild the Cuban Club at 1102 and 1108 Duval St. The original building was destroyed by fire.