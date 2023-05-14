1861: Rains had fallen at Key West allowing Capt. E.B. Hunt of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to open new wells sufficient for horses and cooking at the southeast point of the island. Hunt had also recently received an apparatus from New York that could distill enough freshwater from seawater to support 1,000 men.

1898: Apprentice First Class Ernest Suntzenich, who was wounded in battle at Cienfuegos, Cuba, died of his wounds at the Army Hospital at the Key West Barracks. He was buried in the Battleship Maine Plot in the Key West City Cemetery.