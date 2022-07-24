1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday, July 24th Moderate weather with Seasonal Squalls of rain from the Land — passed an English Man of War Brig. At 7 a.m. being off the Moro observed a Frigate coming out of the Harbour, which by Signal I ascertained to be the Macedonian ranged alongside and went on board, found her crew all down with the Fever, 50 Officers and men had already died, and the lives of many more were despaired of — received from the Macedonian a quantity of Provisions and Stores, and at the same time orders to proceed to the Coast of Africa. Midshipman Mattison and Boatswain Eaton joined the Macedonian. At 9:30 the U. S. Ship Hornet, Capt. Henley, joined company. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 2920 Gallons.
1863: The citizens of Key West presented a gold sword to Col. Tilghman H. Good, Commander of the 47 Pennsylvania Regiment. Col. Good had rescinded an order that would have required about 600 citizens of Key West to be shipped to Charleston, South Carolina, to be placed behind the Confederate state lines. The people of Key West raised $750 for the purchase of the sword in New York.
1865: Dr. Samuel Mudd, Edward Spangler and Samuel Arnold, who were convicted as conspirators in the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, arrived at the Dry Tortugas to serve their prison terms. There were 552 prisoners confined in the Fort.
1898: Pvt. William Eckstrad, Company C, 22nd Infantry, died of typhoid in the Army Hospital at the Convent.
1967: More than 100 Red Cross volunteer workers and friends of the Key West Chapter gathered at the La Concha Hotel in honor of the chapter’s 50th anniversary and to honor Mrs. Florence Spottswood, who organized the chapter in April 1917.
1969: Baseball great Bob Feller was in town for a one-day visit to the Key West Padres baseball team of the Florida State League.
1976: Glynn Archer Sr. died in Key West. He was terminal manager of the Overseas Transportation Company for 30 years. He served on the Monroe County School Board for 12 years, and Glynn R. Archer School was named for him.