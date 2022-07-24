1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday, July 24th Moderate weather with Seasonal Squalls of rain from the Land — passed an English Man of War Brig. At 7 a.m. being off the Moro observed a Frigate coming out of the Harbour, which by Signal I ascertained to be the Macedonian ranged alongside and went on board, found her crew all down with the Fever, 50 Officers and men had already died, and the lives of many more were despaired of — received from the Macedonian a quantity of Provisions and Stores, and at the same time orders to proceed to the Coast of Africa. Midshipman Mattison and Boatswain Eaton joined the Macedonian. At 9:30 the U. S. Ship Hornet, Capt. Henley, joined company. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 2920 Gallons.

1863: The citizens of Key West presented a gold sword to Col. Tilghman H. Good, Commander of the 47 Pennsylvania Regiment. Col. Good had rescinded an order that would have required about 600 citizens of Key West to be shipped to Charleston, South Carolina, to be placed behind the Confederate state lines. The people of Key West raised $750 for the purchase of the sword in New York.