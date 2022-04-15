1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, April 15th Light winds from the Eastward in chase, at 4 Boarded the Spanish Transport Brig Infanta Don Francisco Paulo, 8 days from Vera Cruz bound to Havanna with 120 Spanish Soldiers on board. Left the Enterprize at Vera Cruz. Lat. 21.33 N. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 78 Gallons, Remains on Board 2934 Gallons, Broached one bbl. Pork.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 71, wind north northwest 3, clouds 2. Finished packing up books. Got $100.00 from Frederick Filer fee in the matter of the Linax estate. Wrote to William Bellemann on the subject in the afternoon felt quite unwell as if a cold was coming and took three dozes of camphor. Mr. George Allen came in and sat till 9.
1886: The Key West Building and Loan Association was incorporated in 1886 with John J. Philbrick, president, R. Alvarez, secretary and George W. Allen, treasurer. It was located in offices about the Union Bank, 427 Front St.
1898: Companies A and O of the Twenty-fifth Infantry, U.S. Army, arrived on the steamer City of Key West to reinforce the Army Garrison.
1930: Andrew J. Page moved his store to the modern two-store concrete building he built at the corner of Fleming and Duval streets.
1939: Gov. A.B. “Happy” Chandler of Kentucky was a guest at the La Concha Hotel. The governor and his party brought in a large catch while fishing with Capt. Begley Filer.
1970: Key West High School’s Bill Butler was named the No. 2 basketball player in the state by the Miami News.
1975: Gov. Rueben Askew and the state Cabinet voted to declare the Florida Keys an Area of Critical State Concern, which gave the state the authority to control land use and development in the Keys.
1980: Bad weather foiled an unorganized band of Miami Cuban exiles from sailing a fleet of small boats from Key West carrying food and medicine to their countrymen-seeking asylum in the Peruvian Embassy in Havana.