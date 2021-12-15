1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, Dec. 15. On the Sick List 3. Expenditure of Water 95 Gallons, Remains on Board 5400 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 34 lbs. Bread, 70 lbs. Pork, 3 1/2 Gls. Beans, 3 1/2 Gls. Vinegar, 3 Gls. Rum. Lat. 17.57 Long. [not given].
1835: Maj. Francis L. Dade, Commander of the Key West Army Barrack, sailed to Tampa with his command.
1841: Alexander Patterson was elected mayor of Key West.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Pond. Heard a duck in the small pond opposite the lower garden. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 78, wind northeast 2, clouds 3. Judge William Marvin went up to the ship Issac Allerton in the schooner Florida.
1899: The cigar factories continue to work with a full force. The following are the figures for the week ending December 6: E.H. Gato manufactured 225,000 and shipped 100,000; Cortez Cigar Company shipped 87,000; George W. Nichols manufactured 44,000 and shipped 76,000; Pohalski and Company manufactured 150,000 and shipped 140,000; Key West Cigar Manufacturing Company made 110,000 and shipped 150,000; D.L. Trujillo and Sons shipped 200,000; C.L. Knowles made 15,000 and shipped 5,000; Baker and Dubois made 38,200 and shipped 24,500; S. Falk and Sons made 150,000 and shipped 75,000; Martinez Hedesa and Company made 41,000 and shipped 41,100; Thompson Brothers made 5,000 and shipped 6,000; Sar Alvarez Cigar Company made 40,000 and shipped 35,000; S. & F. Fieitas made 39,000 and shipped 26,000 and Theodore Perez and Company made 75,000 and shipped 75,000.
1940: The U.S. Naval Air Station Key West was formally established at Trumbo Point.