1850: The steamer Creole, carrying General Narciso Lopez and his rebel army fleeing the failed invasion of Spanish Cuba, enter the Port of Key West. The Creole entered port only minutes in front of the Spanish warship Pizarro, who had been chasing her since the invasion. The Creole, at the dock, raised the American flag and the Pizarro left without firing.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and went to market then walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:15 a.m. barometer 29.20, thermometer 77, wind west 2, clouds 3. Bought at the sale of Julius Tift’s furniture, one extension dining table $16.00, 11 goblets @$.34 total $3.74, one bureau $12.25, and one what-not for a dollar, total $36.00. Judge William Marvin read his decree giving $1,500.00 salvage. Read the Bush Boy by Mayne Reid. The steamer Isabel got in about 10 p.m.
1911: Norberg Thomson began work on a building on Caroline Street to be used for the manufacture of cigar boxes. The boxes were used by the local cigar factories.
1929: The 56th annual Great Sun Council of the Improved Order of Red Men and Degree of Pocahontas opened at the Strand Theater with officials and delegates from all parts of the state.
1960: Bobby Harris, of the Key West High School track team, won the first Florida High School Pentathlon Championship at a meet in Fort Lauderdale.
1966: The Lighthouse Museum opened in the former lighthouse keepers’ quarters. The museum, operated by the Key West Art & Historical Society, featured the military history of the island.
1980: The “Freedom Flotilla” continued to bring in Cuban refugees from the Port of Mariel. A total of 67,055 refugees had been brought in aboard 1,170 boats of all sizes.
1986: Former Key West Fire Department Chief Bum Farto, who disappeared in February 1976 after he was convicted in a drug case, was declared legally dead in Circuit Court.
1995: Three persons were killed when a speed boat rammed a dock near Plantation Key.