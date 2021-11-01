1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Calm during the greatest part of this day. Current still very strong. Sounding from 20 to 27 Fathoms. Lat. 8.19 Long. [not given]. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 4772 Gallons. Exp. Provisions, 68 lbs. Beef, 14 lbs. Raisin, 77 lbs. Flour, 3 3/4 Gallons Whiskey. On the Sick List 5.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Overslept and did not hear the alarm and did not rise until about 5, rose and bathed. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 79.5, wind northeast 2. Dr. S.F. Jones died at 4 a.m. of dysentery, he had been confined to the house only since Sunday. He was Virginian and first cousin of James Fitzgerald of Virginia. Read Harpers magazine. Bought at auction barrel of potatoes, barrel of apples and a key of cranberries. They brought down some things from the ship Isaac Allerton. Cloudy all day.
1899: With this day’s issue, the newspaper Key of the Gulf changed its name to the Key West Inter-Ocean.
1906: The morning daily newspaper, the Inter-Ocean, and The Citizen, a weekly paper, combined to form the Citizen Publishing Company, which began publishing a new afternoon daily, The Key West Citizen. Walter W. Thompson was president, Marcy H. Darnell business manager and T.T. Thompson treasurer.
1931: Former Mayor Lewis Otto died in St. Petersburg. He served as mayor of Key West from 1923 to 1925. He also served as postmaster.
1939: The Naval Station was formally reopened and Comm. G.B. Hoey assumed temporary command.
1940: The rebuilt Strand Theater on Duval Street opened. The building had been destroyed by a fire in 1934.
1955: The only winner in the city election was Commissioner Louis Carbonell. All others faced run-off opponents.
1960: The Key West-Havana ferry arrived in the night on its final trip from Cuba. There were 287 passengers and 86 cars, among which were an undisclosed number belonging to the American Embassy in Havana.
1968: Tax Collector Howard Wilson died.
1983: Richard Heyman was elected mayor of Key West.