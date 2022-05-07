1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, May 7th Wind still from the Eastward, another pleasant, Crew employed at their common avocations. Lat. 23.34 N. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 4733 Gallons
1822: Congress established Key West as a Port of Entry and Joel Yancy was appointed the first Collector of Customs.
1927: President Gerardo Machado was greeted by a large crowd when he boarded the steamer Governor Cobb for his return to Cuba after a two-week visit to the United States. He had visited Washington, D.C., New York and Chicago during his stay.
1940: The Democratic Primary, which was the defacto election, was held. The winners were: Bernie C. Papy, state representative; Raymond Lord, county judge; Berlin A. Sawyer, sheriff; Claude A. Gandolfo, tax assessor; Joe E. McMahon, tax collector; Harry Dongo, clerk criminal court; Clarence Pierce, school board; Carlyle Roberts, school board; Eduardo C. Gomez, county commission; Braxton Warren, county commission and Norberg Thompson, county commission.
1946: In the Democratic Primary, and defacto election, Bernie C. Papy was re-elected as the state representative and Gerald Saunders was elected for the first time to the county commission.
1968: The winners in the Democratic primary were: William G. Roberts, state representative, John W. Parker, county commission; and Ralph E. Cunningham Jr., state attorney.
1976: David Brinkley was in Key West filming part of the Bicentennial special to be shown on NBC Television.
1980: The United States ordered 400 Marines to Key West to take charge of the Cuban refugee management.