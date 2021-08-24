1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding:Light airs inclining to calm. Advantage of favorable weather has been taken in the employment of the Crew about many little Jobs, that only can be executed in moderate weather, our Small Arm men have been drilled and the Men at the Great Guns made more familiar with their duties, indeed it is a Standing order of the Vessel that there are to be both a divisional and general exercise of Great Guns every day. [What follows was added in pencil:] Until the Crew become perfect in their duties at the Guns. Lat. 37.17 Long. 44.00. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 95 Gallons, Remains on board 4111 Gallons. Exp. Provisions, 2 1/2 Gall. Molasses, 3 1/2 Gall. Rice, 3 1/2 Gall. Whiskey, 14 lbs. Butter. Broached one Cask Water and one Beaker of Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 but my heel is still sore to walk, bathed. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.58, thermometer 87.5, wind northeast 1, clouds 2. A Conch schooner just in reports a large ship ashore loaded with cotton and four wreckers signaled the schooner Dart which also proceeded up to the wreck. The ice is all gone. Mr. Newcomb was better yesterday, pronounced out of danger. The Florida came in last night from Havana with the money for the brig Rosita and the brig went out before night. The Governor Anderson got in about noon. The steamer Illinois from Aspinwall four and half days with 545 passengers came in about 4 p.m. Lucia was quite sick all day one of her eye teeth has made it appearance. Conquered the fever with Aconite and then gave Coffee.
1894: The Wagner Canning Company of Key West closed its plant for the season after processing 50,000 cases of canned pineapples. The pineapples were grown on the Upper Keys and brought to Key West for canning.
1953: The U.S. Navy announced that, of the five Navy enlisted men and one officer who were convicted or facing charges in connection with the Charity Carnival-sponsored “stag show” all the enlisted men had been cleared and the officer was given a severe reprimand and forfeiture of pay.
1992: Hurricane Andrew hit Southern Florida, causing extensive damage. The storm caused downed power line and trees in the Upper Keys and did heavy damage in the Ocean Reef area.