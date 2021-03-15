1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5:25 and walked as on the 13th. At 8 A.M. barometer 29.55, thermometer 73.5, wind north northeast 2, clouds 4. The sloop Texas came down with a load of salt from the wreck of the ship Mariner ashore on Carysford Reef loaded with salt bound to New Orleans. Read Household Words. In the afternoon the brigantine Saline from New York for Galveston laden with assorted cargo came in having been ashore on Cape Florida. The schooner John Britton and another vessel took a load each and got her off. Turner Patterson and the two Patterson girls dined with us and I did not go down town after dinner. Walked to the Fort with all the family and Major William D. Fraser joined us and he made many remarks on Major William H. Chase’s work and complained that many slight alterations for the worse had been made in the work by him. Alexander Patterson and the rest of the family came in after tea.
1898: The Battleship Maine Court of Inquire began its deliberation on the USS Iowa anchored off Sand Key Lighthouse.
1900: The unveiling of the monument dedicated by the citizen of Key West to the heroes of the Battleship Maine, who died in Havana on Feb. 15, 1898, was held in the city cemetery. More than 10,000 people were present and viewed the procession.
1900: The Knights of Pythias of Florida held their Grand Lodge meeting in Key West.
1927: Vice President Charles G. Dawes arrived in Key West via the Overseas Railroad. Later in the day, he sailed for Cuba on the steamer Governor Cobb.
1931: Howard Trumbo, the dredging engineer who built Trumbo Point for the Florida East Coast Railroad, died in Havana at 56.
1940: R.C. Perky, developer of Sugarloaf Key, died in Miami.
1948: Secretary of Defense James V. Forestall and chiefs of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force, plus other ranking military leaders, left Key West for Washington. During a weekend meeting at the Little White House, the group drafted a document known as the “Key West Accord” which would be the working guidelines for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
1963: Filming began on the movie “Man in the Water,” starring Mark Stevens. The movie was the first production of the locally owned Key West Film Company, which hoped to start a movie industry in Key West.