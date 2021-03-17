1853: The case of the brig Cimbus, which wrecked on the Western Dry Rocks, was heard in federal court. The vessel, sailing from Philadelphia to New Orleans with an assorted cargo and a steam locomotive on deck, broke apart in a storm after it hit the Dry Rocks. The Key West wreckers were able to save the locomotive from the ocean bottom and were awarded a fee of $8,135.44.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4:50 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.48, thermometer 78, wind south ½, clouds 3. Slept with a wet cloth to my face all night and this morning the tooth is better. Read Household Words. After tea Matilda and I went to Mary Ann Porter’s.
1858: Sombrero Key Lighthouse was first lighted.
1911: Ground was broken for the First Church of Christ Scientists on the corner of Division and Georgia streets.
1916: The Key West Rotary Club was organized.
1941: Grant Wood, noted American artist, gave a lecture title “Contemporary American Painting,” at the Key West High School Auditorium. The lecture was a benefit for the Key West Art Center and the Woman’s Club Library Building Fund.
1996: Five people were killed and one critically injured when a seaplane crashed upon take off from the Sigsbee Basin off North Roosevelt. The lone survivor, a 10-year-old, recovered from his injures.