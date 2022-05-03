1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, May 3rd. Lat. 22.13 N. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 5065 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Beef.
1911: Key West was named headquarters for the Seventh Lighthouse District. The District included all the lighthouses from Fowey Rocks off the Upper Keys to Cedar Key on the West Coast of Florida.
1959: Mervin Thompson Jr. of Key West was elected state vice-president of the Florida Junior Chamber of Commerce.
1960: The Democratic Primary winners, which was tantamount to election in Monroe County, were Bernie C. Papy, state representative; Louis Carbonell, clerk of criminal court; Horace O’Bryant, superintendent of public instruction; John M. Spottswood, sheriff; Glynn Archer, school board; Clarence Higgs, county commissioner and Harry Harris, county commissioner.
1961: Key West Citizen photographer Don Pinder was formally commended for bravery by the Key West City Commission for saving Peter Welters, a 14-year-old, from drowning.
1967: Work began on the first junior college building on the new site in Stock Island.
1995: The Key West City Commission voted to rename Rest Beach as C.B. Harvey Rest Beach. Harvey served as mayor of Key West from 1951 to 1957 and from 1961 to 1963.