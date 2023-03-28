Today in Keys History

The beach by Luther Pinder’s tourist camp on Boca Chica in 1935. The first highway can be seen.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1911: The steamer Luckenbach was aground 8 miles from Key West and in a dangerous situation. The lives of the 28 men onboard were in peril, and the owners had appealed to the Navy to send a rescue tug to assist.

1924: A project to improve Boca Chica Key was underway, with the goal of building a casino and bathing pavilion, as well as bungalows on the beach. Later in the year, once a bridge was completed from there to Stock Island, visitor activity was expected to greatly increase.