1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Moderate Breezes from the Westward and pleasant. Under all drawing sail. Lat. 38.52 Long. 68.35. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on board 5235 Gallons.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.511, thermometer 86, wind east southeast 2, clouds 4. The steamer Florida left about 6 a.m. Read papers. The ship Maid of Orleans came in about 2. In the afternoon William C. Greene came in and employed me for the wreckers. Winer Bethel is employed for the ship. Matilda and the children spent the day at Charles Tift’s. This is the 15th anniversary of our wedding. Dan complained of feeling badly and his tongue is coated with white fur, but he has no fever, gave him two doses of China.
1898: President William McKinley signed the peace protocol with Spain, ending the Spanish American War.
1906: The 1906 Key West City Directory listed 7,997 names of people over the age of 16. This number, multiplied by three, gave an estimated population of the city of 23,991.
1932: Thomas M. Kelly retired after 27 years of consecutive service in the Lighthouse Service. His last station was in charge of Alligator Reef Lighthouse, where he was stationed since 1917.
1933: Carlos Manuel de Cespedes was named president of Cuba in place of Gerardo Machado. De Cespedes was the former ambassador to the United States and, in 1876, his half-brother served as mayor of Key West.
1933: Gov. Dave Sholtz arrived on the Havana Special for his official visit and inspection of the Florida National Guard in camp for their annual training.
1934: The first edition of the Spanish language newspaper Cayo Hueso was published. The editor of the new weekly was A.O. Armayor.
1942: German submarine U-508 sunk the Santiago de Cuban and Manzanillo about 15 miles south of Key West. The two ships were part of a convoy that sailed from Key West and were loaded with newly developed radio equipment destined for a base in the Caribbean.
1969: Two Army Green Berets drowned off the Naval Air Station at Boca Chica in a training accident.