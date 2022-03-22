1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, March 22nd Pleasant weather at 3 p.m. discovered the passage over the Reef, shortened Sail and sent the Cutter ahead to Sound, standing under easy Sail in her Wake, at 5 passed the South West Point of Key West and anchored in 3 1/2 Fathoms, at the same time a Fisherman came aboard who offered himself as a Pilot, got underway again and attempted to beat into the Inner Harbour but soon grounded in a Mud Bank that lays nearly in Mid channel, got out an Anchor and hove her off. Latter part pleasant, hauled into the Inner Harbour and Moored Ship in 5 1/2 Fathoms. Soundings in coming over the Reef as per Subjoined Table.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.60, wind northeast 3, clouds 1 with haze. Got letter and papers. The steamer Isabel having got in last night. Senator Stephen Mallory came in her. Read papers.
1898: Lt. Comm. Adolph Marix, carrying the final report of the USS Maine Court of Inquiry, sailed on the steamer City of Key West for Washington via Miami.
1902: Mark Twain and Thomas B. Reed was in the city on their way to Cuba.
1927: Harvey E. Firestone, auto tire manufacturer, stopped in Key West on his way to Havana.
1941: Circuit Court Judge Arthur Gomez granted a divorce to Betty Compton dissolving her marriage with Jimmy Walker, former New York City mayor.
1951: President Harry S Truman left for Washington after spending a three-week vacation at the Little White House.
1955: Howard E. Wilson, Monroe County Tax Collector, was elected president of the new Key West State Bank.