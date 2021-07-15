Today in Keys HIstory

1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark, LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Having made every preparation for sea, we at 5 o’clock a.m. got underway from our anchorage at the Mouth of the Eastern Branch of the Potomac and proceeded down the River — at 7 a.m. sent an Officer to the Alexandria Post Office with letters to the Honorable Secretary of the Navy.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 A.M. barometer 29.61, thermometer 85, wind southeast 1, clouds 7. Read. A slight rain in the forenoon.
1887: The Marine Hospital reported a yellow fever epidemic in Key West had caused 110 cases with 30 deaths. By the time the fever ended in September, there had been 282 cases with 63 deaths.
1898: Pvt. Benjamin Tyler, Troop C, 10th Cavalry, died of tuberculosis in the Army Hospital at the Convent.
1901: The Post Office began delivering mail three time a day. The letter-carriers left the post office at 7:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
1939: The Civilian Conservation Crop camp on West Summerland was established. The workers at the camp were beautifying the new highway.
1942: The merchant vessel Pennsylvania Sun was sunk 54 miles southwest of the Dry Tortugas by the German submarine U-571.
1964: The U.S. Navy began work on the new Bachelor Officers Quarters (now the Fly Navy building) on the Trumbo Annex of the Naval Air Station.