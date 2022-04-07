1922: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks, Sunday, April 7 Moderate breezes and pleasant. Land in Sight. At 10 p.m. discovered a sail on our Starboard Beam, cleared for action and made Sail in chase, at 11 came up with and Boarded the English Brig Recovery from New Orleans bound to Greenwich, at the same time saw another Sail under our Lee, bore away in chase, came up with and Boarded the American Brig Packet from Mantanzas bound to Philadelphia. At 1:30 discovered four other Sail, stood for them and Fired a Signal Gun for them to Heave Too, but they stood on and at the same time opened a Fire of Great Guns and Musquetry. We however stood for them, occasionally firing Musquets, but not in a direction toward them, as we approached, they closed and kept up a constant Fire, yawed the Schooner and Fired a Shot over the Strangers, which soon compelled them to Hove Too, Ranged up alongside and Boarded them, they proved to be the American Brigs Decatur from Mantanzas bound to Wilmington, N. C., the Sea Island from ditto bound to New London, the Agole from ditto bound to Portland, and the Schooner Planet from ditto bound to Baltimore. Kept by them until Day Light and then stood for the Land. Lat. 23.31 N. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 78 Gallons, Remains on Board 3647 Gallons.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and went to the Post Office and got papers but no letters except from G. R. Potter asking for information but he did not send any money which I answered at once dunning him again. At 10 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 73, wind northwest 4, clouds 6. Bought eight yards of blue flannel from Bowne and Curry for sack coats, cost $3.00. Read papers.
1935: Joseph “Sloppy Joe” Russell purchased the building that formerly housed the Victoria Restaurant on the corner of Duval and Greene streets and moved his Sloppy Joe’s Bar from its former location at 428 Greene St. to the building.
1939: The Schooner Western Union was launched. The last large schooner built in Key West, Norberg Thompson built the ship for lease to the Western Union Telegraph Company.
1949: Fausto’s Food Palace, the new, ultra-modern store, opened at 522 Fleming St. The store was owned and operated by Carl and Ana Weekley. Ana was the daughter of the late Fausto Castillo, who founded the original store.
1978: Former President Richard Nixon and his wife, Pat, were staying at the Ocean Reef Resort on North Key Largo.