Today in Keys History

Mallory Square and Front Street area in 1826.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1828: The act incorporating the City of Key West was repealed and a new one incorporating the Town of Key West was passed by the territorial council.

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose before dawn and read the “Acts.” The court met at 10 pursuant to adjournment and several indictments for assault and battery were tried and Norman Sherwood was arraigned for the murder of John Wilson on the 4 day of July last. He was remanded and the court adjourned until tomorrow at 11. Read Hammond, after dinner read Stewart. About sunset the Schooner Mary Ann came down, her cruise being up she has been advertised for sale for some time. After tea played whist until new 10 when I went to bed. The wind from the northwest and so cool at night as to be disagreeable.