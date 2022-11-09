1828: The act incorporating the City of Key West was repealed and a new one incorporating the Town of Key West was passed by the territorial council.
1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose before dawn and read the “Acts.” The court met at 10 pursuant to adjournment and several indictments for assault and battery were tried and Norman Sherwood was arraigned for the murder of John Wilson on the 4 day of July last. He was remanded and the court adjourned until tomorrow at 11. Read Hammond, after dinner read Stewart. About sunset the Schooner Mary Ann came down, her cruise being up she has been advertised for sale for some time. After tea played whist until new 10 when I went to bed. The wind from the northwest and so cool at night as to be disagreeable.
1909: The following were the winners in the Key West elections: Dr. J.N. Fogarty, mayor; Mason Moreno, clerk; Charles Curtis, treasurer; Eugene L. Albury, tax collector; Robert L. McClintock, tax assessor; Charles L. Knowles, police justice; Whitmore Gardner, chief of police; Charles F. Albury, captain night police and James N. Collins, sexton. The councilmen elected were F.H. Ladd, E.F. Page, William B. Curry, S.F. Lowe, Benjamin Tynes, Charles W. Lowe, Dr. C.F. Kemp, Allen E. Curry, H.J. Peacock, Charles H. Ketchum and Elgin F. Curry. The voters also approved a $140,000 bond for street improvements.
1932: The following officials were elected in the general election: William V. Albury, state representative; Hugh Gunn, county judge; Karl O. Thompson, sheriff; Ross C. Sawyer, clerk of circuit court; C. Sam B. Curry, clerk of criminal court; J. Otto Kirchheiner, county tax assessor; Frank H. Ladd, county tax collector; Melvin E. Russell, superintendent of public instruction; F. O. Roberts, justice of the peace; Rogelio Gomez, justice of the peace and Ray Elwood, constable. The county commission winners were: Wm. R. Porter, Braxton B. Warren, Carl Bervaldi, Norberg Thompson and Roy S. Fulford. Allen B. Cleare and Ralph K. Johnson won seats on the school board.
1937: The following officials were winners in the city election: Willard M. Albury, mayor; Wallace Pinder, clerk; Ivan Elwood, chief of police; Alberto Camero, captain of night police; William T. Archer, treasurer; Samuel B. Pinder, tax collector/assessor; Thomas S. Caro, police justice and commissioners Earl Adams, William Freeman, W.T. Dougherty Jr., Will E.P. Roberts, James Roberts, Roy Fulford and W.P. Archer.