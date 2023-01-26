1836: During the year of 1835 a total of 17 vessels were adjudicated in the Admiralty Court in Key West and salvage fees of $88,435.18 were awarded to the wreckers.
1844: As part of an estate sale, Key Vaca, Long Point Key, Grassy Key, Duck Key and Knight’s Key were to be sold at public auction at 11 a.m. on the steps of the Custom House in Charleston, South Carolina.
1912: The first excursion train left Key West for Long Key. One hundred and twenty-three passengers made the trip which, after a short stay, returned. The round-trip fare was $2.60.
1923: The Ku Klux Klan paraded through Key West in full, white-robe regalia, with a fiery cross heading the procession. They rode through the town in 18 automobiles without stopping and without a word being spoken. The vehicles were all the same make and their license plates were masked.
1953: The city commission took steps to the end the “B-Girl” problem when they passed an ordinance making it unlawful for anyone to solicit the sale of drinks in the city bars.
1977: The new U.S. Coast Guard Station at Trumbo Annex was dedicated.
1991: Eliza (Skippy Doodle) Gardner, Key West native and retired schoolteacher, celebrated her 100th birthday.
2003: The Butterfly & Nature Conservatory at 1316 Duval St. opened.
2005: Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Sen. Hillary Clinton, spent the weekend at the Little White House in Key West.