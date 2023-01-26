Today in Keys History

Aerial view of Trumbo Point Coast Guard Station.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1836: During the year of 1835 a total of 17 vessels were adjudicated in the Admiralty Court in Key West and salvage fees of $88,435.18 were awarded to the wreckers.

1844: As part of an estate sale, Key Vaca, Long Point Key, Grassy Key, Duck Key and Knight’s Key were to be sold at public auction at 11 a.m. on the steps of the Custom House in Charleston, South Carolina.