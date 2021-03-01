1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose about 6 and bathed. At 9 barometer 29.45.5, thermometer 80, wind southeast 4, clouds 2. Overhauled my traps and hung them out to dry. Paid Dr. LeEngle his bill $35.00. Paid Lizzie to date $8.75 cash and $2.50 paid for shoes, she does not charge for the first month.
1898: The Naval Court of Inquiry, in the sinking of the Battleship Maine, met at the Key West Custom House to interview the survivors.
1933: Charles S. Williams, postmaster of Key West, died at the Marine Hospital, Key West.
1946: Stephen Cochran Singleton retired as manager of the Key West Chamber of Commerce and was succeeded by John M. Spottswood.
1951: The State Hotel Commissioner reported Monroe County had 924 motel and 738 hotel rooms.
1957: Georgia Gov. Marvin Griffin and his wife were in Key West fishing as guests of Mr. and Mrs. Hilario Ramos.
1970: Four U.S. Navy men, George Porter, Andrew Ratiff, Larry Nixon Jr. and Joseph Carter, were fishing in a small boat when a cold front passed over the Keys and they failed to return home. An extensive search by the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy failed to find any trace of them.
1996: The USS L.Y. Spear, with a crew of 800, arrived for a week’s visit. After the ship was notified that it would be decommissioned later in the year and the crew was asked where they wanted to go for their last liberty port, they chose Key West.