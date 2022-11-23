1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose with the sun and read Gil Blas. After breakfast the court met for the purpose of signing the minutes. I was not present but attended an auction sale of some things which belonged to the Lightship Caesar. Some pig iron sold at $17 per ton and the mooring of the ship at the place laid consisting of about 125 fathoms of inch and quarter chain and two mushroom anchors sold for $400. They were purchased by George Weaver and if the cost of weighing them is not very great should be a good speculation. Read Hammond. After dinner read and took a walk up to the beach. After tea went to Oliver O’Hara’s and played whist for some time. When the game was changed to a game of chance and I took a hand but bet no more than 6 ½ cents at a time. Played until ten. At 9 this morning the wind changed to the northeast and at night blew pretty fresh, weather pleasant.
1897: George B. Patterson assumed duties as Postmaster Key West, relieving Harry McClintock ,who had been acting for some months.
1899: Thanksgiving Day was observed by all churches which held services. In the afternoon, the bazaar was held at La Brisa. The bicycle road race was held at 4 p.m. with 24 entries. The best time was 9 minutes and 54 seconds by Carl Stockins, a champion rider. There were thousands of people along the track to witness the race. A dance was held at 8 p.m.
1899: The County Road (today Flagler Avenue) was cut through to the eastern end of the island.
1968: Captain Bill Wickers, of the charter boat Sandy Bill II, caught his 93th sailfish of the year and with over a month left hoped to beat his 1966 record of 95 sailfish in a year.
1971: Charles River Breeding Laboratories bought Loggerhead Head Key, two miles off Cudjoe Key, to be used to breed rhesus monkeys.
1976: Don Schloesser was elected Monroe County Mayor when Lawrence Gomez pulled his name from bowl containing names of the commissioners. The method of choosing a mayor was used after the board deadlocked.