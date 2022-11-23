Today in Keys History

Capt. Bill Wickers, center, kneeling.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose with the sun and read Gil Blas. After breakfast the court met for the purpose of signing the minutes. I was not present but attended an auction sale of some things which belonged to the Lightship Caesar. Some pig iron sold at $17 per ton and the mooring of the ship at the place laid consisting of about 125 fathoms of inch and quarter chain and two mushroom anchors sold for $400. They were purchased by George Weaver and if the cost of weighing them is not very great should be a good speculation. Read Hammond. After dinner read and took a walk up to the beach. After tea went to Oliver O’Hara’s and played whist for some time. When the game was changed to a game of chance and I took a hand but bet no more than 6 ½ cents at a time. Played until ten. At 9 this morning the wind changed to the northeast and at night blew pretty fresh, weather pleasant.

1897: George B. Patterson assumed duties as Postmaster Key West, relieving Harry McClintock ,who had been acting for some months.