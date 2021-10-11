1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Moderate and pleasant weather. At 4 p.m. boarded the American Brig Naiad of Salem, 66 days from Batavia bound to Antwerp. Cargo Coffee. Lat. 12.38 Long. 21.11. On the Sick List 10. Expenditure Water 85 Gallons, Remains on board 4830 Gallons. Exp. provisions, 4 Gall. Whiskey, 1 Gall. Rice.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4:15 and went to Mead’s Pond and sat till light, saw no birds but several gunners so I returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.41, thermometer 81, wind northeast 1, clouds 3. Read the Interlligencer the first one since the gale, my eyes feeling better today than they have for some weeks. Fearing that a felon is coming on the end of the left forefinger burnt it with caustic which soon removed all the pain. The Texas got off about 2 p.m. Went with Matilda to William Walls and she, Lizzy Myers, the two Pattersons and Adelia Ximenez went to ride on a cart. I went with them and a harder ride I never took. Bowne and I the only gentlemen. Moonlight.
1846: The Great Hurricane of 1846 struck Key West, and by noon full hurricane winds were blowing with a storm surge of more than 7 feet. All buildings on the island were damaged or destroyed, and the lighthouses at Sand Key and in Key West were destroyed. This was probably the most severe hurricane to hit, but no barometer reading from Key West survived; a reading of 27.06 inches was recorded in Cuba before the storm moved north.
1909: A Category 3 hurricane, with winds more than 100 mph and rainfall of 8.12 inches in five hours, struck the island. The buildings wholly destroyed were the cigar factories of the Ruy Lopez Company; the Martinez Company; George W. Nichols & Company and Aurelia Torres; St. Paul’s Episcopal Church; Sparks Chapel; English Wesleyan Church, Bethel A.M.E. Church; Fire Station No. 1, Wolfson’s building and Markovitz’ five-and-dime store.