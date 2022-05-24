1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, May 24th A remarkable event this day. Spoke the American Schooner Lapwing of Baltimore 7 days from New Orleans bound to Port au Prince, with passengers, made the Port of Matanzas, got letters in the Top Sail (M. B.) to conform to the present fashion of Merchant Vessels. Lat. 23.28 N. Expenditure of Water 71 Gallons, Remains on Board 3348 Gallons.
1829: Charles Hawkins shot William A. McRea in the back with both barrels of a shot gun as he walked on Whitehead Street. McRea died two hours later. The men had fought a duel in February over Hawkins finding McRea leaving his wife’s bedroom via the window. Both men were wounded in the duel. Hawkins was charged with murder, but an impartial jury could not be found and the case was transferred to St. Augustine, where there was no one to testify against him. The court dismissed the case and Hawkins left for Texas, where he became the first Commodore in the new navy of the Country of Texas.
1893: Cuban leader Jose Marti left on the steamer Mascotte for New York.
1985: The Secretary of the U.S. Navy announced that a new attack submarine, being built at Newport News, Virginia, would be named Key West.
1989: A U.S. Marine Crops Battalion arrived on the USS Panther and established a camp on the ocean end of White Street near the West Martello Tower.
1960: In the run-off election, Jack Saunders was elected State Representative Group 2; William L. Osterhoudt was elected to the county commission and Robert Vargas defeated Gerald H. Adams for the school board.
1980: The number of Cuban refugees passed 74,000 and a second boat was seized for violating the presidential ban of trips to Cuba.
1987:Leonte A. Valladares, owner of Valladares and Sons bookstore, died at 84.