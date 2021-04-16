1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 80, wind east southeast 3, clouds 2 with hazy. Tried the case of John H. Geiger vs. materials of the ship Francis of Portland. Drew up the petition of Lt Gravin for remuneration in the case of the ship James Guthrie. The Judge gave 65 per cent salvage to John Geiger on the net of the sales of $780.75 in the case of the Materials of the ship Francis. The bark Kate with 2,300 boxes of sugar came in last night leaking. She has been ashore on Looe Key and got off unaided.
1893: The Key West Guard, Company A of the 5th Battalion, drilled at the Armory in the Monroe County Court House. The officers were F.C. Brossier, Captain; M.W. Curry, 1st Lt. and H.L. Roberts, 2nd Lt.
1952: The first families moved into the new 1,000-unit military housing projects at Sigsbee Park and Peary Court.
1985: Angelo Donghia, one of the world’s most influential interior designers and former resident of Key West, died in New York at 50.
1985: Mayor Richard Heyman led the ground-breaking ceremonies for the new 158-room Key West Hampton Inn on North Roosevelt Boulevard.
1995: Retired Key West Postmaster Edward R. Hart died at his home in Key West.
1997: Monroe County Commissioners voted unanimously to rename the new county government building on Truman Avenue as the Harvey Government Center at the Historic Truman School. The new name honored the late C.B. Harvey, former mayor of Key West, and his wife, Wilhelmina, at the time serving as a county commissioner and who had been the first woman mayor of Monroe County.