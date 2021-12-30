1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Sunday, Dec. 30. Weather still unpleasant and rainy. Lat. Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 110 Gallons. Remains on Board 5265 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 48 lbs. Bread, 76 lbs. Beef, 3 1/2 Gls. Spirits. Broached one bbl. of Beef
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.62, thermometer 73, calm, clouds 2 with haze. Hatty has had fever for some days but was free all day yesterday but returned last night. I fell rather bad this morning since breakfast, by noon I had some fever and ached all over. Went home and took camphor and afterwards Aconite and Brionia. I was quite sick all night, wet bandage at bedtime.
1865: During the Civil War 199+ ships that were trying to run the Union blockade of the Southern States were captured by the U.S. Navy and adjudicated in the Federal Court in Key West.
1900: The Key West Golf Club was organized with a large attendance. Jefferson B. Browne was elected president.
1932: Karl O. Thompson, sheriff-elect, who took office on January 3, 1933 announced he had appointed seven deputy sheriffs to serve the county. The deputes were Clements Jaycocks, Leon Roberts, Enrique Mayg, Jack Sauerhoff, Dave Curtis, C.O. Garrett, and Harold Cates.
1936: At the beginning of the year the Key West Citizen promised to give the Library $5.00 for every day the sun did not shine. This only cost the paper $5.00 as only on March 9 the sun did not appear.
1983: Jack C. Watson, 69, died at Marathon after a long illness. He was retired manager of the Key Deer Wildlife Refuge. He had been the Federal Game Warden on Big Pine Key since 1962 and was credited as being the person who saved the Key Deer from extinction.