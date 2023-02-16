Today in Keys History

A passenger train at the depot on pier one at Trumbo with the Governor Cobb alongside the pier in the 1920s.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1908: Rodef Shalom Synagogue on the corner of Southard and Simonton Streets was dedicated.

1923: A large catch of 20,000 pounds of mackerel was brought to the Thompson Fish House in Key West by the boats Heron, Standard, and Elizabeth.