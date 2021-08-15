1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Light airs and pleasant. At 2, finding the Fore and Fore Top Mast Rigging again quite slack, set it up at day Light, discovered a strange Sail ahead. Lat. 38.13 Long. 63.51. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 110, Gallons, Remains on board 4950 Gallons.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.59, thermometer 88, wind east southeast 2, clouds 2. Went down to Bowne and Curry’s. They have a sloop and schooner under the ship S.R. Mallory’s quarters and purchases in different direction by which to heave her off but could not start. The Judge read his decree in open court giving $12,000 salvage and $100 to the Union for bringing up the letter. Finished the curtain for the front piazza made of four salt sacks and put it up. Mr. and Mrs. Felix Senac came in after tea and sat till after 9. Lucia has some fever from a large boil which is coming under her arm, gave Aconite through the night.
1906: Key West Cigar manufacturer Walter S. Lightbourn died in Batabanoa, Cuba.
1924: Contractor Paul Boysen sung the pick to break ground for the start of construction of the La Concha Hotel.
1968: Rear Adm. Frederick J. Bush cut the ribbon for the first unit in the new Navy Poinciana Housing complex.
1969: Charles Percy Curry retired after a 65-year career with The Key West Citizen. He started with the newspaper as a carrier at age 11 and worked his way through the ranks to be head of production. During his time with the paper, he operated five different presses.
1978: David Wolkowsky bought the Kress Building at 500 Duval St. from Norman Artman for $210,000.