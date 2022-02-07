1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 having been awake since 5. Went to the Post Office and got letters from Mother and Solicitor of the Treasury. Matilda heard from the girls. My Magazines did not com e and I must write about them. AT 8:30 p.m. barometer 29.51, thermometer 73, wind east northeast, clouds 5. A rain squall at 6 a.m. At 4 p.m. went down to Oliver O’Hara’s house and attended the funeral of Charles M. Wells, age 58, as one of the mourners at the grave after the church service was finished. The Masons who marched in the procession performed their burial service at the grave, the first time I ever saw it. Matilda felt badly and went to bed early. I went round to Mary Ann Porter’s for Hatty who had spent the evening there and sat till near 9 and I went over to Captain Cornelius Curtis’ for Charlotte who had spent the day but had gone home.
1897: The Monroe County Schools received state aid of 60 cents per student based on an average attendance of 1,473 students.
1906: Capt. P.L. Cosgrove retired after 30 years with the Lighthouse Service, most as captain of the lighthouse tender Laurel. His son, P.L. Cosgrove Jr., succeeded him in command of the Laurel.
1932: Political leader Wilhelmina Goehring Harvey was born at 1400 Petronia St. She served on the Monroe County School Board and the Monroe County Commission. She was the first woman to serve as Monroe County Mayor. Her husband, C.B. Harvey, served as a Key West City Commissioner and mayor.
1940: Poet Robert Frost was staying at the Hotel Casa Marina, recuperating from a serious operation. He stayed three weeks.
1954: The drive “Save the Key Deer” that started in 1950 issued a progress report. A survey when the drive began showed not more than 30 deer existed and in three years the number nearly tripled.
1955: Hundreds in Key West and from Central Florida to Cuba saw a large meteor flash across the sky at 7:30 p.m. The first impression of a number of people was that it was an A-bomb explosion.
1975: The Oldest House on Duval Street officially opened as a museum. The house was restored by the Historic Key West Restoration Board and Old Island Restoration Foundation, which managed the museum.